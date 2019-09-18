A Laker Schools teacher resigned after an alleged incident involving him and a female high school student.
Laker Schools Superintendent Brian Keim released a statement regarding the incident but did not go into details. He said it was a sensitive situation.
The teacher resigned on Friday, Sept. 13 and the district accepted his resignation that same day.
“Details of the incident and investigation have been reported to the Huron County Sheriff’s office and Michigan Association of School Boards, and all have affirmed that proper protocol and action was taken. Situations of this nature are never easy, but we have taken this matter very seriously and have done our very best to consider all parties involved in our search for the truth,” Keim said in the statement.
Community members and students have shown their support for the teacher, Keim said.
“Turning forward, our sole focus must be on the safety and welfare of the student involved. I’ve frankly been appalled at the hostility shown toward this child by some of the adults in our community. Regardless of our loyalties, we must remember that children are children and deserve our protection,” Keim said.
The teacher was a first-year teacher and the student was a minor, according to the school district.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
You can read Keim’s full statement here.
