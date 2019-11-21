A West Michigan town is helping a family after their home exploded and injured two people.
“There has been nothing from the residents, at this point, that they were smelling gas before the explosion,” said Egleston Township Fire Chief Mark Cleveland.
READ MORE: House explosion injures father, son in West Michigan
Fire Chief Cleveland is working hand in hand with Michigan State Police to try and find out what went wrong at the Stock family home on Barnes Road.
Five people live there, two were home at the time.
A father and son suffered severe burns, but they survived the blast.
“We are all praying for them to have a full recovery,” said Melanie Block, Agricultural teacher. “They’re both healthy young men, and it’s going to be a long road them though.”
In addition to their physical injuries, the family lost their belongings in the blast.
So Block, who teaches one of the Stock children at Ravenna School, organized a donation drive.
“We have some people who at the hospital with family last night that were gathering the sizes for the family,” Block said. “Their oldest daughter, Mackenzie, is expecting a baby here any day, and all of their baby supplies that they gathered through showers and from friends, all of their supplies were lost.”
A small town coming together to lighten the burden in a trying time.
“The Stocks are a great family,” Block said. “They’re really friendly people. They’re very active in our school and we just, as a community, we always step to try and help people who are in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.