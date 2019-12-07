Teacher suspended after allegedly asking kindergartner inappropriate question

An elementary school music teacher is suspended with pay and under investigation for possible sexual misconduct.
He allegedly asked a 5-year-old kindergarten boy to rub lotion on his back.
A girl in the same kindergarten class told her mother about it which opened the investigation.
“We had a meeting with the deputy superintendent just now and stands by their decision to allow this teacher back in the school during the ongoing investigation,” said Dr. Chris Seitz, the father of the 5-year-old boy.
The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The kindergarten students went from their daily classroom to a music room with that accused music teacher.
The parents of the girl, who came home and told them of the incident, was also kept out of school.
“You now have two students who don’t feel comfortable being in class with a teacher, I just don’t see how it's not the policy to remove that teacher,” Seitz said.
Within an hour, the school district does a flip flop, the superintendent overruled his deputy.
The dad, who is a medical doctor, said his 5-year-old son explained he just wanted to help the teacher rub lotion on his back.
“He loves people,” Seitz said. “He was just trying to help. And we expressed someone shouldn’t ask you to do that, he actually said to us but I didn’t want to get into trouble. That to me is such a red flag.”
The doctor said this has a potential sexual assault component to it.
The superintendent is now moving the investigation outside of the district.
“That’s why we asked Child Protective Services to come in and help us make that determination and find out what the real intent was,” said Dr. Gary Niehaus, the superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools.
The superintendent said this is a music teacher with several years on the job, no prior incidents and would not say how he’s answered to this so far.
The dad said he’s also filing a police report and he’s glad he’s able to get the word out to all parents.
