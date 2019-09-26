A Mid-Michigan school trying to raise funds for various programs went to unique measures to inspire its students to help out.
After repeatedly surpassing fundraising goals, the staff continued to up the ante by challenging students to raise even more.
“The more excited we are about it, the more excited they are,” Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School Principal Nicole Frederick said.
Staff and students at the Saginaw school spent the past two weeks raising funds that will be put back into the school.
“It helps us with curriculum and materials for our classrooms, with new technology, and our student assistance program,” Frederick said.
Frederick told students once efforts hit $7,000, they could duct-tape her to the wall. And it happened!
“They were in awe of the fact I was up there. So, just seeing their faces and stuff made it a lot more fun for me,” Frederick said.
She is not the only one getting in on the action.
One Bethlehem teacher has slept on the school’s roof in a tent about six years ago. But this year he is taking his creativity a little bit further.
Trevor Parks, an eighth-grade teacher at the school, made a bet with students. He told them if they raise more than $17,000, he would ditch the tent and sleep on the roof Thursday night.
“I’m gonna get on the roof, get my cot and my blanket, and a chair, and my computer, and all my books,” Parks said.
Students have now raised close to $20,000.
“It means a lot that the kids get excited and realize the schools here for a purpose and them stepping up to the plate is helping Bethlehem continue for years and years and years,” Parks said.
