Many Michigan teachers gathered in Lansing Thursday to call for safety for students and staff this fall.
"I feel like we’re being put in unsafe positions."
Brianne Wilson is a teacher at Swartz Creek Community Schools. She teaches German. She attended this rally today in Lansing to demand a safe start to the school year.
The event was hosted by the Michigan Caucus of rank-and-file educators known as MI Core.
"In general, we’re also fighting for keeping learning virtual, until our regions have had 14 days of no new COVID-19 cases,” Wilson said. “If you been in a classroom recently you know we can’t social distance. We can’t even do the 3 feet of distance."
Hussein Beydoun is a social studies teacher in Dearborn, and he says a safe start begins with better funding for schools.
"There's something missing here,” Beydoun said. “There's a divide between what we need and the response that we are getting from the federal government. "
Educators from across the state shared their stories and fears.
They asked state and federal officials to take more decisive action in addressing this public health crisis.
Wilson says she doesn't believe in-person learning should be an option until COVID-19 cases go down, otherwise she isn't sure how this next school will play out.
"All that protects us will be in masks and hand sanitizer,” she said. “That’s not safe and I worry. That I will have to go to a funeral.”
