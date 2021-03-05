Teachers will be back at the capitol tomorrow joining a parent group pushing for full face-to-face learning.
Jennifer Horton wants to see all students go back to class full time and in person.
"The initiative is to get kids back into the classroom and back to learning," Horton said.
She is a first-grade teacher and mother in Fenton. Horton will be joining forces with Huron Valley Schools parent advocates to speak and protest at the state capitol.
“Our mental health with our young adults is a major concern. Isolation, depression, anxiety, suicides are all up," Horton said.
There is a slew of reasons why Horton thinks students belong back in class.
“Difficult educationally, and it certainly isn't good for parents that are trying to work," Horton said.
The rally will take place at 3p.m. in Lansing on Saturday. Horton will be speaking at the event.
She said her school is full time in-person and adds that it's going great. While not all teachers in mid-Michigan feel the same way.
Frank Burger is a Biology teacher at Carman-Ainsworth High School.
“I want people to keep something in mind, we are still in a pandemic,” Burger said.
He said his school has adopted a hybrid model where students are in the classroom a few days a week. Burger said that's the way it should be for his district.
“The first number one priority for all education and all schools right now is the safety of students in the safety of educators serving them right now,” Burger said.
Burger believes all districts should decide how they want to proceed on their own. He thinks having all of his 33 students in class at once would be dangerous.
“You can’t social distance when you have all the students here,” Burger said.
The parent advocate group hosting the rally said it supports face to face learning as well as keeping the option of virtual learning for families.
Horton hopes all districts can figure out a way to offer full face to face learning soon.
"I do understand that some people are a little apprehensive about going back to the classroom because they're nervous," Horton said.
