Local teachers are gearing up for the first day of school as some mid-Michigan school districts start their school year on Aug. 4. At this time, many districts are not requiring masks going into the school year.
As the Delta variant spreads, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, and Shiawassee counties are at a substantial risk of transmitting COVID-19, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Along with that risk level, the CDC recommends community leaders encourage everyone to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“I’m just hoping no mask. Oh, it gets hot. It’s hard to teach. Sounds and letters are something you have to see our lips move. So to go back in with our mask again, I’m not looking forward to it. So I keep hoping no, no, no, please don’t,” said Tammy Black, teacher.
Black was shopping for classroom supplies on Tuesday. She is a first-grade transition teacher in Bridgeport. She will be educating students who suffered some learning loss related to the pandemic. Black said that’s going to be a challenge in itself this year.
“Cause I keep thinking where do I start? What will they know? What won’t they know,” she said.
Black was shopping at School Girl Style in Flushing, which is owned by Melanie Ralbusky. The business started online but recently expanded into a brick and mortar store this year.
“Teachers come as far as Alaska and California. We actually had a teacher from Australia come, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina,” Ralbusky said.
While COVID has impacted her business with supply chain issues, Ralbusky said they planned on that happening and have tried to order things early to avoid delays. She said the demand for classroom supplies is higher than ever.
“I think teachers are so excited to get back to some sort of normalcy. Last year was so difficult for teachers to have to teach virtual and in person,” Ralbusky said.
As COVID cases rise, many teachers are concerned they may have to return to mask wearing, a rule some are not necessarily looking forward to.
“I’m excited about being able to see kids’ faces,” said Amy May, fifth-grade teacher.
