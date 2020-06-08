Sunday, June 7 marked the 10th day of protests in the metro Detroit area.
On the 10th day of anti-racism and police brutality protests across metro Detroit, supporters of the movement marched in several cities.
Detroit teachers even gathered outside of the Detroit Police Department headquarters echoing the need for justice on behalf of their students.
"We demand an end to the criminalization of our students," a flyer for the teachers' protest read. "We demand more culturally relevant curriculum for our black & brown students!"
