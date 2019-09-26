An extra 15-minute break. That's what one birch run teacher is asking for.
She's a new mother and said she needs the extra time to pump breast milk.
"We did try to work with administration on that, but it was denied," said Amy Urbanowski-Nowak.
Amy is the president of the Birch Run Education Association; the union has filed a grievance with the school district on behalf of the teacher.
"Women need to do this, it's something biological that they need to do, and they also need to feed their child," she said.
Amy said they've tried to compromise with the district.
"One thing we tried was to get other teachers to fill in,” she said. “We also tried to allow the teacher to use sick or personal time for that and that didn't work out as well."
Birch Run Schools does give the teacher two times a day where she can pump milk.
"Individuals are given a lunch period, they're also giving a preparation period,” Amy said. “Which is usually meant for coming up with lesson plans and other needs for the school district."
Amy said those two periods might work for some but not all mothers.
"Every mother is different,” she said. “Some have different needs compared to others. Mothers in the work place should be respected. They should be supported. I think this is a problem across the state of Michigan and we need to look into it. It's a must."
TV5 talked with Superintendent David Bush over the phone.
He said teachers get the two extended breaks, the district is following their contract and the law.
He also said the district has always supported families and young mothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.