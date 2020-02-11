Two rival high schools in Mid-Michigan can soon become one.
“Finally they’re looking at a plan that includes not just closing one of the high schools but closing both on the high schools and building a new facility,” said Sue Rutherford with the Michigan Education Association.
It’s all apart of the Saginaw School District’s Restructuring Plan TV5 first told you about on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Arthur Hill and Saginaw High would close, and a new school would be built where the current Saginaw Arts and Science Academy (SASA) building is located.
SASA would move into the Arthur Hill building along with Handley Middle School and that location will be known as the new gifted campus.
“For teachers, it’s an opportunity to maybe offer some more electives. For students, it’s an opportunity to take more classes that haven’t been offered to them previously,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said the plan is in place because both schools have low enrollment.
She said both schools are also dealing with several teacher vacancies. If both schools combine, then the current staff can fill the gaps and the district can offer a variety of classes.
She said she also likes the idea of moving the 6th graders out of the elementary school.
“Housing the 6th graders at the elementary’ s right now creates a situation where a lot of facilities are over capacity,” Rutherford said.
The changes are a long way away and the district needs to get the bond on the ballot first.
“What happens if you guys don’t get bond? Well we’ll have to revisit the plan and see if they can make adjustments. But I’m hoping that doesn’t happen,” Rutherford said.
It is unclear how much the proposal will cost. Board members will review a condensed version of the plan during a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12. They plan to act on it during their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
