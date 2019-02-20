The VFW post in Bridgeport is being renovated by Team Depot and on Feb. 20, the first phase of work began.
“It’s truly an honor,” said Kimberly Napoleon, commander of the VFW post in Bridgeport.
The building’s renovations are being done by Team Depot. They are doing the renovation to benefit the area’s veterans.
The post will receive a fresh coat of paint and new ceiling tiles.
Napoleon said the building has been open for years, and it is a privilege to have her post picked for the renovation.
“We rent the building out, and the number one feedback we get from people is you know the facility is nice but it’s a little dark, a little drabby,” Napoleon said.
Team Depot assessed the work that needed to be done in the hall and decided the organization would take on the project and renovate the post.
Judy Custer, Team Depot’s Director, said they went all the way in on renovating the space into a brighter and more open center for area veterans.
“Painting, ceiling tiles, new appliances, flooring, even paint for the exterior. Just kind of like doing what they needed from us,” Custer said.
There were more than 70 volunteers from different stores at the post to help.
“Eleven of my stores are all here today. So it’s pretty cool and they’re all volunteering. This is their day off and they’re here giving their time which is really cool,” Custer said.
Napoleon said their service does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
“So for them to think enough of us as veterans, for them to take their day off and come and serve us is truly an honor,” Napoleon said.
