Team One Credit Union will award 18 area high school students with scholarships.
Team One has also committed three of the 18 scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in a high demand field or skill trades by attending the Greater Michigan Construction Academy.
To be eligible to apply for a Team One Credit Union scholarship, applicants must be or become a member of the credit union.
Interested high school senior applicants can complete a Team One scholarship application online through the Saginaw Community Foundation at www.saginawfoundation.org.
The deadline to return completed applications to the Saginaw Community Foundation is Feb. 15, 2019.
