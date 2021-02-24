Roughly 45,000. That’s how many Covenant Healthcare patients could have potentially had their information exposed after a hack of two email accounts.
“Health care is a treasure trove for hackers,” said Carl Heiden from Heiden Technology Solutions.
The hackers potentially had access to patient names, their social security numbers, driver’s license info, patient account numbers, medical record numbers and more.
“These hackers take that information and usually don’t exploit it, just sell that info on the dark web." Heiden said. “Usually it’s about a dollar or two dollars per information but you’re talking thousands, if not tens of thousands of pieces of information.”
However, a Covenant spokeswoman said they don’t believe the intent of the hack was to mine and sell patient data but to sell access to Covenant’s network on the dark web.
Which is where the FBI first discovered this data breach, seeing the Covenant network info up for sale.
Two covenant email accounts had been breached in May 2020 and it was discovered in December. Covenant said it’s learned how the hack happened and since its established multi-factor authentication and is increasing security measures.
Covenant is also sending letters to patients who could’ve been affected it includes instructions on protecting credit information.
“My wife actually got a letter yesterday saying her information had been compromised by that attack and some information might’ve been compromised,” Heiden said.
He said these company hacks happen all the time. In this case, there’s not much patients could have done to protect themselves. They’ll just need to keep an eye on their financial information.
For more information about the attack and to learn more about what to do if your information was compromised, go to the Covenant website.
