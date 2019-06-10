Google announced a commitment today to an additional $17 million in expansion in southeastern Michigan.
Plans to make improvements to offices in Detroit and Ann Arbor were announced Monday morning at a Grow with Google workshop at a library in Taylor.
“We greatly value being in southeast Michigan,” said Ruth Porat, Google’s Chief Financial Officer. “Through Grow with Google, we’re also committed to helping people across the state get the skills to succeed in today’s increasingly digital workplace.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the expansion will have a big impact locally.
“This tremendous investment is yet another example of the business community’s faith that we can make Michigan a home for opportunity for generations to come,” said Whitmer. “We are proud of our relationship with Google, and their Grow with Google program will ensure that more people have a pathway to the skills they need for a high-paying career in our state.”
The Taylor workshop was the first of three scheduled across the state this week, and along with the expansion announcement, promote the use of digital skills to grow small business.
Google also plans stops in Grand Rapids and Jackson on Wednesday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.