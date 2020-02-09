Thousands of techies are expected in downtown Detroit this summer for the Campus Party TechFest at the TCF Center.
Organizers say the 24-hour "geek" festival will be held Aug. 20-22 and touch on cutting edge technology and themes that include agriculture, artificial intelligence, automation, defense, energy and mobility.
Top technology speakers also will share innovation and insight.
Activities include workshops, demonstrations, hackathons and collaboration challenges.
Campus Party has been held on 50 occasions in about a dozen countries.
