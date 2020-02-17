Ted Nugent is bringing his “Best @#%! Tour Ever!” to Michigan.
The “Nuge” is heading to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets, starting at $25 for lawn seats, go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.
