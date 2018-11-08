The Motor City Madman is generating controversy for inflammatory remarks on social media about the results of the election in Michigan.
In a post on Facebook, rocker Ted Nugent used colorful language to take a shot at voters he believes are trying to make Michigan more like California.
He called it "downright insane cultural suicide."
Nugent rallied for several Republican candidates in August and September.
