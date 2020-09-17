A 16-year-old and 20-year-old have died after being shot while walking in Wyoming, Michigan.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said they believe the two victims were together on foot shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 when they were shot at by someone in a vehicle.
The vehicle could be a dark-colored 2010-2011 GMC Arcadia with several people inside, according to investigators.
The victim’s names have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
