A teenager is accused of breaking into a local library, twice.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said on March 30, Village of Clifford employees found the Lapeer District Library on Main Street had been broke into sometime over the weekend. Officials said a window was shattered on the front door, and a TV, DVD players, and numerous DVD’s were taken.
On April 6 a witness called Lapeer County 911 after seeing a teenage male break the front door glass of the same library and go inside.
Deputies found the teen, and through the investigation said he was associated with both burglaries. They also recovered some of the stolen property.
The teen was released to his parent temporarily while the investigation is presented to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office.
