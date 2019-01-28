Michigan State Police said a tip helped them arrest an 18-year-old wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.
Noah Allen McBride, from Alpena, was wanted regarding a felony warrant charging him with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors, according to MSP.
MSP said a tip provided to Alpena Police lead investigators to him.
