A teen from Buena Vista Township is behind bars after Bridgeport-Spaulding High School received a threat.
On Jan. 12, school staff members alerted police about a threat against Bridgeport-Spaulding High School on social media. Bridgeport Township police officers immediately investigated the incident and tracked the suspect through social media.
Investigators determined the suspect is a 16-year-old girl from Buena Vista Township who attends the high school. Police say electronic media was seized for further examination after officers obtained a search warrant.
The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center. No weapons were found by police.
