There was a chaotic scene in the student section at Carman Ainsworth High School after people learned someone had brought a gun to last night basketball game.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a teen brought a 9mm handgun to the game.
According to Leyton, the gun was never fired but several officers were on hand and at one point chased the teen.
The gun was later found after a small search by officials.
Leyton said the teen was taken into custody.
We aren’t sure what the teen will be charged with at this time. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
