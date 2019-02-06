An arrest has been made after a brutal attack in a Kroger parking lot.
Genesee Township Police were called to the Kroger store, located at 7188 N. Saginaw Road, shortly after the incident happened on Feb. 5. at 7 a.m.
Ron Lemmon, 63, said he was approached by the suspect.
"He was talking a lot of nonstop gibberish about what I was doing out today and isn't it a great day," Lemmon said.
It didn't take long for the assailant to change his tone when he didn't get what he wanted.
"Then all of a sudden he asked me for a cigarette. I said, 'I don't smoke so I don't have any.' And then he asked me if I could buy him a pack of cigarettes and I said, 'how about I do a favor for you and I don't buy them for you and maybe extend your life a little,'" Lemmon said.
That is when Lemmon was attacked.
"He grabbed me by my coat before I could get away. He kept slamming me by my coat against my Escape," Lemmon said.
Lemmon said he eventually managed to get back inside his vehicle and drive home. He didn't realize until he got home that he needed to go to the emergency room and get checked out.
Lemmon is sharing his story to hopefully stop this from happening to anyone else.
"We are trying to reach out to family and friends in our church family who are so wonderful. We want people to not only pray for the situation, but I also pray that they find who did this so it doesn't happen to anyone else," Lemmon said.
Lemmon is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said they arrested a 16-year-old on Feb. 6. without incident.
Garrett Mathew Summerfield, formerly of Onaway but living in Flint, is being charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to rob while unarmed.
"This was a terrible incident that could have happened to anyone. It highlights the need for all of us to be alert to our surroundings when alone and in a public venue especially when others are not around," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Police said this was the first incident like this at that Kroger.
