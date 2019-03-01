A 17-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at their Detroit-area school in an alleged dispute over a boy has been bound over for trial.
Tanaya Lewis is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on Sept. 12.
Investigators say the attack occurred in front of a teacher and about 20 students, and that Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back.
Judge Matthew Sabaugh ordered Lewis held in jail without bond. She's due to be formally arraigned March 18.
The Detroit News reports Lewis, dressed in jail garb, showed little emotion during a brief hearing Friday.
She was found competent to stand trial in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.