A Mid-Michigan teenager was bound over for trial on Thursday, Aug. 6 for the murder of his sister.

Addison Marie Redman, 11, was murdered in her home in Arcada Township on Aug. 20, 2019, the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said.

Her brother, Corbin James Redman, has been charged with her murder.

Redman was bound over to circuit court on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

Redman's previous bond conditions remain in place.

