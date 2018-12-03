Investigators said he was caught in the crossfire, and more than 10 years later police are still looking for his killer.
Dairea Bradley-Hawkins, 14, had just walked out of Barb’s Party Store on the corner of Saginaw Street and Alma Street in Flint on August 18, 2007.
Officials said someone on the east side of Saginaw Street began shooting, fatally hitting Dairea in the chest.
A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help bring his killer to justice.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Or use the P3 mobile app to submit your tip.
