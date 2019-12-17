Officers at Carman Ainsworth game
Source: WNEM

A teenager has formally been charged after he allegedly brought a gun to a high school basketball game.

Elijah James Avery, 17, was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and two counts of felony firearm.

The charges stem from an incident at the Grand Blanc/Carman-Ainsworth basketball game Friday night.

Avery is accused of bringing a 9mm handgun to the game.

Avery received a $10,000 bond for each count.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.