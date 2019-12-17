A teenager has formally been charged after he allegedly brought a gun to a high school basketball game.
Elijah James Avery, 17, was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and two counts of felony firearm.
The charges stem from an incident at the Grand Blanc/Carman-Ainsworth basketball game Friday night.
Avery is accused of bringing a 9mm handgun to the game.
Avery received a $10,000 bond for each count.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.