A suspect is facing 10 charges in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in Saginaw on New Year’s Eve.
The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery during his arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. These felonies carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The suspect also faces unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and five counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The suspect is accused of showing a handgun and shooting an 18-year-old female clerk in the face a the store located at 3417 E. Genesee Ave. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The suspect then demanded money from another store employee and fled the scene with cash from the store, the prosecutor’s office said.
The employee was taken to a hospital for her critical injury, then transferred to a separate hospital. State police said she is recovering at home.
Crime Stoppers was offering a cash reward of up to $11,000 to help identify the suspect.
On Jan. 10, the suspect was arrested by authorities, but the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office determined further investigation was needed to file charges. The suspect was then released from the juvenile facility.
After further investigation by the Michigan State Police’s Major Crimes Unit, charges against the suspect were filed on Jan. 13. The prosecutor’s office stated it charged the suspect as an adult due to the seriousness of the crimes.
Shortly after charges were filed, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest and he was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.
“This case likely would not have been solved without the assistance of the Saginaw community and Crime Stoppers,” Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan said. “This level of cooperation and collaboration is essential to solving these heinous and senseless crimes.”
