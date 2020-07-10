A teen was critically injured after losing control of his motorcycle.
Deputies with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office were called to West Surrey Road, near South Old State Avenue, on July 8 at 4:17 p.m.
Investigators found that Blake Brown, 17, of Farwell, was going west on Surrey Road when he passed a vehicle and lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle went off the road, into a ditch and hit a gate, throwing Brown from the bike.
He was airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw and at last check was listed in critical, but stable condition.
Brown was wearing a helmet at the time. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.