A 16-year-old teen is dead after a shooting in Flint on Friday.
Flint Police said they responded to a shots fired call on the 4,000 block of Douglas Ave.
According to police, they located the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the teen was later found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Flint Police Department is currently looking for the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective/Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-285-3649 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245 to remain anonymous.
