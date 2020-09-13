CASEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old deer hunter who possibly fell asleep in a farm field was killed when he was run over by a corn harvester in Michigan's Thumb region.
Emergency workers were called about 9 a.m. Saturday to the cornfield in a rural area near the Huron County city of Caseville after a farm worker spotted the boy soon after accidentally driving over him.
The county sheriff's office says the boy from the nearby city of Elkton had been dropped off earlier for deer hunting at the field and might have fallen asleep.
