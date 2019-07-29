Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died after being pulled from an inland lake at a park in western Michigan.
Rescue crews responded Sunday evening following a report the boy was missing in the water at 8th Avenue Park, also known as Georgetown Community Park, in Ottawa County's Georgetown Township.
The sheriff's office says the teen was found along a beach by rescue crews and bystanders. The sheriff's office says he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
The boy's name wasn't immediately released. The death is under investigation.
