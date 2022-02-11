A teenager died in Isabella County after authorities say she was struck by multiple vehicles in a roadway.
About 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were sent to M-20 between Wise Road and Chippewa Road in Chippewa Township for the incident. When the first unit arrived on the scene, they found a deceased individual who had major trauma laying in the roadway, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said it appears the victim walked into the roadway and the drivers who struck her were unable to stop or maneuver around her. The victim was identified as a 14-year-old female from Chippewa Township and someone who lived close to where the crash happened.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.
