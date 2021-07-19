One teen is dead and another is injured after they both arrived at a hospital in Flint with gunshot wounds.
Hurley Medical Center Public Safety alerted Genesee County 911 that the two arrived with their injuries about 1:54 a.m. on July 17. A 17-year-old male was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition, while a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the scene of the shooting, determined to be the 400 block of E. Bishop Ave.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to Det. Tpr. Jason Baxter at 989-545-9563 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
