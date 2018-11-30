A teen driver got a bit of a break after he was clocked going 138 miles per hour on I-75.
State police said the teen was driving in the left lane of northbound I-75 and tried to duck off onto East Holly Road when a trooper spotted him on Friday, Nov. 23.
The 17-year-old behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevy said he was trying to get home in time for his 9:30 p.m. curfew.
The trooper did not cite him for reckless driving, but he did get a speeding ticket.
