The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old.
It happened on West Gordonville Road, west of 10 ½ Mile Road in Lee Township, at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 16.
The investigation shows that the driver, 17-year-old Kayla Runie from Breckenridge, was westbound in a red 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, and overturned several times.
Runie was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no evidence to support that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, but investigators are waiting on toxicology reports for the final determination.
When the report is completed, it will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
