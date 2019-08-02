A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after the ATV he was driving was hit by a truck.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of E. Galbraith Line Road and Croswell Road in Worth Township at around 8:25 p.m. on August 1.
Deputies said the Croswell teen was west on E. Galbraith Line Road when he attempted to make a U-turn in the intersection at Croswell Road and was hit by a westbound Ford F-350.
The teen has been transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit for treatment.
Neither the driver of the truck, a 67-year-old man from Melvin, or his passenger, were hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.