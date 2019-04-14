A driver is hospitalized after losing control of her vehicle on some loose gravel in Sanilac County.
Central dispatch received a 911 call for a single vehicle accident at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.
Deputies were sent to Nicol Road, near Church Road, in Bridgehampton Township.
According to the investigation, a 16-year-old was westbound on Nicol Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala when she lost control on the loose gravel.
Deputies said her vehicle went in the north ditch before she over-corrected to reenter the roadway.
When her vehicle got back on the roadway it turned over one and half times and came to rest on its side, deputies said.
The 16-year-old was taken to Deckerville Hospital by Sanilac EMS. She was then transferred to Covenant Hospital for further treatment.
Deputies were assisted by the Deckerville Fire Department and Sandusky Police Department.
