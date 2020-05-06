A teen was taken to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in Tuscola County.
At about 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, deputies were sent to Hurds Corner Road, near Elmwood Road in Elmwood Township, for a crash.
Investigators learned a 16-year-old female driver from Bailey was northbound on Hurds Corner Road.
The sheriff’s office said she lost control of the pickup truck, leaving the roadway and rolling over several times.
The driver was ejected from the truck and taken to a Covenant hospital for her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.