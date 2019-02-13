An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash this morning in Genesee County.
Crews were called to State (M-15) and Coolidge Roads in Atlas Township early on Feb. 13.
The sheriff’s office reports the 18-year-old woman lost control and was hit by a southbound truck.
Emergency crews had to remove the teen, and she was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Family has identified the teen as Corinn Linkowski.
A prayer vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Blanc, where Corinn and her family are members.
Pastor Jonathan Wass said Corinn is a wonderful, dedicated servant of the Lord and a beloved member of the church.
The accident is still under investigation.
