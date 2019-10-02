A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a crash on Dort Highway Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Mohawk Avenue in Genesee County.
The victim was crossing S. Dort Highway from west to east near Mohawk Avenue when a vehicle traveling north on S. Dort Highway struck him, Flint Police said.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition due to multiple injuries including head trauma, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
