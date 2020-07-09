A 15-year-old is in serious condition after he was shot while driving in Flint.
Officers were sent to Camden Avenue and Hemphill Road for a shooting on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 p.m.
Police said a 15-year-old male driver was northbound on Grand Traverse Street when he was shot in the chest from another vehicle.
Two other people were in the victim’s vehicle when it happened.
According to police, the victim drove to Camden Avenue and Hemphill Road where he waited for an ambulance and was listed in serious condition.
At this time police do not have any information on a suspect.
The investigation is still ongoing.
