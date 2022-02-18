A teen was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and went into a ditch, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about the crash on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 11:20 a.m. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle at the time of the 911 call.
The 17-year-old from Applegate was traveling west on Stilson Road, east of Orchard Road, when he lost control of his 1995 Ford F-150, ran off the road and entered the ditch full of water, the sheriff’s office said.
The teen was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Deputies were assisted by Sanilac EMS and the Elk Township Fire Department.
