A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. 21st Street by Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
Three juveniles and a 17-year-old were sitting in a vehicle when it was shot at, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Bay City, Kaiser said.
A 15-year-old boy was hit in the leg. He is at a hospital in stable condition.
There are no suspects at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.