A 16-year-old has died after rolling his SUV multiple times.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to Croswell Road, near Burns Line Road, in Worth Township at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.
Investigators said that a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by the Croswell teen was northbound on Croswell Road when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation, but investigators said the teen was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
