A 16-year-old has died after losing control of his motorcycle.
On August 19 the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was called to a field driveway off Gettel Road, about a half-mile south of Rescue Road in Sebewaing Township.
Deputies believe the teen, from Sebewaing, was riding his motorcycle on Gettel Road, and when he turned into a field driveway, he lost control, went off his motorcycle, and hit a signpost.
While the teen was taken to the hospital, he did not survive.
Deputies say he was wearing a helmet.
