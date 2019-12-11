A teenager was struck by a car and killed Wednesday while walking to a school bus stop in western Michigan's Ottawa County, police said.
The 16-year-old girl attended West Ottawa High School.
She was walking west on the south side of a street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east around 7:15 a.m. in Holland Township, the sheriff's office said.
The 50-year-old driver from the Holland area told deputies that she didn't see the teen until the time of impact.
