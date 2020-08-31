A teenager was killed Monday afternoon in a crash while riding a bike in East Tawas.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday a 16-year-old boy was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he crossed the road at a crosswalk at the intersection on US-23 and Tawas Beach Road, Michigan State Troopers said.
While going through the intersection, a 62-year-old man driving a pickup was turning right onto Tawas Beach Road when he hit the teen, troopers said.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone that witnesses the crash is asked to Trooper Walsh or Trooper Henderson at the West Branch Post 989-345-0956.
