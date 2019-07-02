GENERIC: Close up on dirt bike wheel
A teen on a bike has died after colliding with a vehicle.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was called to Clare Avenue, south of Dover Road, in Clare County’s Grant Township on July 1 at around 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found that a 36-year-old Clare man, driving north on Clare Avenue, collided with a bicyclist.

That bicyclist, identified as 18-year-old Jonas Troyer of Clare, was critically injured, and later passed away.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt, but one of three children in his vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

