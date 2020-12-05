A North Dakota runaway was found in Tuscola County earlier in the week.
On Tuesday, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office in North Dakota contacted Michigan State Police that a 16-year-old boy who runaway from home might be in the area.
The sheriff's office intercepted information that the boy was possibly headed to Caro.
Troopers checked multiple addresses and spoke with the kid's friends and family but were unable to find him.
They continued to search for multiple days and learned the boy might be hiding with his 16-year-old girlfriend.
Troopers went to the girlfriend's house and spoke with her family. The boy finally turned himself into MSP.
Troopers then turned him over to his paternal grandpa who lives in Caro after getting permission to do so from the sheriff's office, the North Dakota State Attorney and the boy's family.
